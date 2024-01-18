Super Bowl LVIII: A Cinematic Bonanza and Usher’s Halftime Spectacle

As the annual championship game of the NFL, Super Bowl LVIII, edges closer, it’s not just sports fans who are brimming with excitement. Movie buffs have ample reason to tune in as well. Scheduled for February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and set to be streamed on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+, Super Bowl LVIII is set to feature trailers for several highly anticipated films and television shows lined up for a 2024 release.

Deadpool 3 Steals the Limelight

Among the most eagerly awaited trailers is that of ‘Deadpool 3’. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film sees Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character and Hugh Jackman joining the cast. The anticipation for this film is palpable, fanned by leaked set photos and the trailer reveal scheduled during the Super Bowl broadcast.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’: A Fresh Chapter

Another trailer to watch out for is ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film marks the return of Joaquin Phoenix and introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. This new chapter in the ‘Joker’ saga is sure to leave fans eagerly anticipating its release.

New and Returning Franchises

Besides ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, several other major franchises are set to introduce their latest offerings. ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ could potentially unveil a new monster or the return of the original cast, while ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ may present a fresh trailer with more action sequences, following its first trailer release. ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’, starring Emily Blunt, is also expected to premiere its trailer during the Super Bowl.

In addition to these, teasers for other notable projects like ‘House of the Dragon Season 2’, ‘Twisters’, ‘Despicable Me 4’, ‘Inside Out 2’, and ‘Knuckles or Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ are expected to feature in Super Bowl LVIII’s broadcast, ensuring a cinematic feast for viewers.

Usher Headlines the Halftime Show

Adding to the spectacle, R&B superstar Usher is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. He plans to bring healing and hope with his performance, which is expected to include skating, killer choreography, and musical guests. The performance also comes hot on the heels of his new album ‘Coming Home’, set to be released just two days before the event. With Jay-Z and Ludacris expressing their excitement and willingness to collaborate, viewers can look forward to a captivating halftime show.