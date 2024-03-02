Steelers Zone In on Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

As the Pittsburgh Steelers gear up for the offseason, their focus sharpens on bolstering the offensive line, evident from their recent activities at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Among the prospects, Notre Dame's right tackle Blake Fisher emerged as a significant figure, following a positive meeting with Steelers' top brass including head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan. Fisher's encounter with the team not only left a good impression on him but also highlighted his potential fit within the organization.

Scouting the Future: Steelers' Offensive Line Prospects

The Steelers' quest to solidify their offensive line led them to engage with numerous prospects, including Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher, at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Fisher, standing proud at 6-foot-6 and weighing 312 pounds, brings to the table a promising mix of size, youth, and collegiate experience. His early start at Notre Dame, marked by becoming one of the few freshmen to start as an offensive lineman, underscores his raw talent and adaptability. Despite his youth, Fisher's 27-game starting streak for the Fighting Irish speaks volumes about his reliability and potential for growth.

Technical Analysis and Draft Projections

Fisher's performance at Notre Dame has been under the microscope, leading to varied assessments of his capabilities and future in the NFL. According to Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora, Fisher is pegged as a late Day 2 to early Day 3 draft pick, likening his playstyle and potential to that of Steelers' left tackle Dan Moore Jr. While Fisher's run-blocking and overall game are solid, technical refinements and athletic limitations are areas flagged for improvement. His fit into a man/power blocking scheme is suggested as optimal, playing to his strengths and mitigating his weaknesses.

What This Means for the Steelers

The Steelers' interaction with Fisher at the Combine signals their proactive approach to addressing the offensive line's needs. Fisher's age, versatility, and collegiate track record present an attractive package for a team looking to rejuvenate its frontline protectors. With offensive line coach Pat Meyer at the helm, Fisher's potential acquisition could mark a significant step in reinforcing the Steelers' offensive line, ensuring better protection and support for their quarterback moving forward. As the draft approaches, Fisher's name remains one to watch, embodying the Steelers' commitment to building a robust and dynamic offensive line.

As the 2024 NFL Draft looms, the Steelers' meeting with Blake Fisher not only showcases their intent to strengthen the offensive line but also highlights the importance of the Combine in shaping future team rosters. Fisher's journey from Notre Dame to the NFL is poised at a crucial juncture, with his recent engagement with the Steelers possibly marking the beginning of a new chapter in his football career. The outcome of this meeting could very well dictate the direction of Pittsburgh's offensive strategy in the years to come.