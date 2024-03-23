Marvin Harrison Jr. Eyes Cardinals for NFL Draft, Ex-Teammate Paris Johnson Jr. Reveals

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, speculation mounts around Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State's stand-out wide receiver, and his preferred team destination. Paris Johnson Jr., a former Ohio State teammate and current Arizona Cardinal, has let slip that Harrison has his sights set on joining him in Arizona, stirring excitement among fans and analysts alike.

From Buckeye to Cardinal?

According to Johnson, the conversation about Harrison's future took a serious turn following the Cardinals' recent parting ways with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. "Right when I got drafted, I literally went to Marvin and was like, ‘Dude, you know you’re a Cardinal, right?'" Johnson shared on "Cardinals Corner." The prospect of Harrison, a two-time unanimous All-American and Biletnikoff Award winner, donning the Cardinals' red and white has become a tantalizing possibility for the team's faithful, especially in light of Arizona's consecutive 4-13 seasons and the need for a dynamic playmaker to complement quarterback Kyler Murray.

Historic College Career

Harrison's collegiate career was nothing short of historic. In 25 games as a starter for the Buckeyes, he amassed 139 receptions for 2,356 yards and 28 touchdowns, proving to be a game-changer on the field. His combination of size, speed, and hands has drawn comparisons to some of the NFL's elite receivers, raising expectations for an immediate impact should he land with the Cardinals. The chemistry between Harrison and Johnson, forged on the practice fields of Ohio State, could translate into an on-field synergy that revitalizes Arizona's offense.

Implications for the Cardinals

Arizona's need for a wide receiver is undeniable, and Harrison appears to be the perfect fit. The team's current receiving corps, while competent, lacks a true number one option that could elevate Murray's game and provide the spark the Cardinals have been missing. Harrison's potential arrival could herald a new era for Arizona, combining young talent with proven performers to create a formidable offensive unit.

As draft day nears, all eyes will be on the Cardinals' front office to see if they make the move to select Harrison. With his expressed desire to play for Arizona and the team's glaring need at the receiver position, the stage is set for what could be one of the draft's most compelling stories. The prospect of Harrison catching touchdowns from Murray has the Cardinal nation abuzz with anticipation, dreaming of what could be a bright future ahead.