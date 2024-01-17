Jeweler Offers to Design a Unique Engagement Ring for Celebrity Couple

Steven Singer, a famed Philadelphia-based jeweler, has openly expressed his readiness to craft a bespoke engagement ring for the celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, should they decide to take their relationship to the next level. The prospect of designing the ring, Singer revealed, was inspired by his daughter's admiration for the pop star and the values she embodies.

Advertisment

Proposal of an Exquisite Ring

In a thoughtful and humorous twist, Singer proposed to design a distinct Art Deco-style, 7.5-carat emerald-cut Earth Born diamond ring, meticulously handcrafted in platinum. Emphasizing his generous offer, he declared his intention to gift the ring for free to the NFL star, Travis. However, should Travis decide to pay for the ring, Singer assured that he would donate the sum to a charity of the couple's choice. In jest, Singer also mentioned that this offer might be his ticket to securing seats for Swift's next concert tour.

Relationship Challenges Amid Career Demands

Advertisment

Despite the alluring proposal from Singer, Travis has publicly voiced his lack of immediate plans to get married, highlighting his love for football and his reluctance to retire from the sport just yet. The celebrity couple, both triumphant in their respective careers, have faced obstacles in their relationship owing to their demanding schedules. An insider shed light on their struggle with time management, leading to occasional disagreements.

No Interference of Personal Life in Professional Commitments

Nevertheless, the source emphasized that Taylor Swift, renowned for her dedication to her music and professional endeavors, does not let her romantic life affect her work. This portrayal of the pop star's commitment to her career even in the face of personal challenges underscores her professional integrity and unwavering focus.