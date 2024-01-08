en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Hailee Steinfeld’s Golden Globes Appearance: A Statement of Elegance, Mystery, and Self-Acceptance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Hailee Steinfeld’s Golden Globes Appearance: A Statement of Elegance, Mystery, and Self-Acceptance

In a striking return to the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Hailee Steinfeld made a statement of elegance and mystery with a Prada ensemble. The 27-year-old actress, known for her roles in films such as ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, donned a custom pink Prada gown paired with black sheer gloves, paying homage to the iconic Audrey Hepburn look from ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’. This appearance marked her significant return to major red carpet events, following a period of stepping back.

Gloves Conceal More Than Just Hands

While Steinfeld’s outfit unquestionably drew attention, it was her gloves that became the subject of heated speculation. Concealing her hands, they fueled rumors of a possible engagement to NFL player Josh Allen. However, when questioned about the conspicuous gloves and the speculation they aroused, Steinfeld artfully deflected, drawing attention to her other accessories instead.

(Read Also: The Star’s Impactful Journalism: A Year in Review)

A Love for Athletic Men and a Focus on Acting

While not confirming any rumors, the actress did express a fondness for athletic men, further adding to the intrigue. In addition to her fashion choices and the speculation they spurred, Steinfeld discussed her career. As of now, she is prioritizing acting over music, meaning fans shouldn’t be expecting new music from her in the near future.

(Read Also: Travis Etienne: A Pivotal Force in Jacksonville Jaguars’ Playoff Chase)

The Journey to Self-Acceptance

Another noteworthy moment from Steinfeld’s appearance was her candid discussion about self-acceptance. She shared her journey to embracing her beauty marks, which she initially felt insecure about due to their removal in Photoshopped magazine images. This powerful statement about self-love and acceptance resonated deeply with many who heard it, adding an unexpected depth to her Golden Globes appearance.

Read More 

0
Fashion NFL
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
3 mins ago
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Awards Ceremony in Green Gucci Gown
In an aura of glitz and glamour, Taylor Swift graced the red carpet at a recent awards ceremony, captivating the audience in a stunning green sequin Gucci gown. The striking ensemble, further elevated by De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes, made a strong fashion statement. Swift’s Solo Red Carpet Appearance Despite the presence of
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Awards Ceremony in Green Gucci Gown
WWD Makes History with First Red Carpet Activation and Inaugural Style Awards at the Golden Globes
30 mins ago
WWD Makes History with First Red Carpet Activation and Inaugural Style Awards at the Golden Globes
Versatile Actor from 'Sex Education' Takes on New Roles; Meet WION's Kirtika Katira
50 mins ago
Versatile Actor from 'Sex Education' Takes on New Roles; Meet WION's Kirtika Katira
81st Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Diverse Fashion Choices
12 mins ago
81st Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Diverse Fashion Choices
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
17 mins ago
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Kidbea Raises $1 Million in Pre-Series A Funding Round, Sets Sight on Expansion
17 mins ago
Kidbea Raises $1 Million in Pre-Series A Funding Round, Sets Sight on Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
25 seconds
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
40 seconds
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
2 mins
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
3 mins
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
4 mins
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
4 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
4 mins
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
5 mins
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
5 mins
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
23 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app