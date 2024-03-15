Dallas Cowboys Release Leighton Vander Esch Over Neck Injury Concerns, Sign Eric Kendricks

The Dallas Cowboys have made the difficult decision to release linebacker Leighton Vander Esch following a series of neck injuries that have raised concerns about his ability to continue playing professional football. Vander Esch, who has been with the Cowboys since being drafted in 2018, missed 12 games in the 2023 season due to a neck injury, marking his fourth neck injury since 2019. In response, the Cowboys have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks as his replacement, looking to fill the void left by Vander Esch's departure.

Chronicle of Injuries and Impact

Leighton Vander Esch's career with the Dallas Cowboys has been marred by injuries, particularly to his neck. Since his debut, Vander Esch showed promise, earning a Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro nomination in his rookie year. However, his potential was significantly hampered by recurring neck issues, leading to multiple missed games over the years. Despite a brief return to form, Vander Esch's latest neck injury, following an awkward collision in the 2023 season, has cast doubt on his future in the NFL.

The Decision and Replacement

The Cowboys' decision to release Vander Esch was based on a failed physical designation, highlighting the severity of his neck injury. This move underscores the team's concerns about his long-term health and ability to contribute on the field. To address the gap left by Vander Esch, the Cowboys signed Eric Kendricks, a seasoned linebacker who brings experience and leadership to the team. Kendricks' familiarity with new Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, under whom he played in Minnesota, is expected to smooth his transition into the Cowboys' defensive scheme.

Looking Forward

The release of Leighton Vander Esch marks the end of an era for the Dallas Cowboys, as they turn the page on one of their once-promising defensive talents. While Vander Esch's future in the NFL remains uncertain, the Cowboys' quick action in signing Eric Kendricks demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a strong defensive lineup. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Kendricks to see if he can help fill the void and contribute to the Cowboys' defensive efforts.