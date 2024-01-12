NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium

The upcoming NFL wild-card face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium is bracing for icy conditions that could make it one of the coldest games in NFL history. Forecasts by The Weather Channel reveal an extreme chill, with temperatures expected to hover around a high of 7 degrees Fahrenheit and a chilling low of -9 degrees.

Wind Chill and Ticket Slump

The forecasts also indicate wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, potentially creating a wind chill around -35 degrees at the 8 p.m. kickoff. This severe weather has already impacted ticket sales, prompting a sharp decline in prices. Entry tickets on various platforms like SI Tickets, SeatGeek, and StubHub are now ranging from a mere $34 to $47.

Tailgating and Safety Measures

The usually vibrant tailgating scene at Arrowhead Stadium is also expected to be significantly subdued due to the cold. The National Weather Service has advised fans to bundle up, ensuring to cover all extremities, to brave the harsh weather. The city officials and stadium authorities have also issued warnings and provided tips for fans to stay warm during the game.

Impact on Game Predictions

Interestingly, the weather has also influenced betting predictions. The SI Sportsbook has adjusted the expected total score from 45 to 43, indicating a forecast for a lower-scoring game. Historical data suggests that the Miami Dolphins, a warm-weather team, have traditionally struggled in such frigid conditions, while the Chiefs have a strong track record in home games with temperatures below 40 degrees. This game, therefore, promises not just a clash of football titans, but also a fierce battle against the elements.