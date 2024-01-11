NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote’s Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games

In the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season, Greg Cote recorded a strong 12-4 tally against the spread (ATS) before stumbling to a 4-12 mark, which brought his season total to just under .500 ATS. The regular season concluded with a straight-up record of 171-101 (0.629) and 130-133-9 (0.495) versus the spread.

Playoff Predictions Take Center Stage

The playoffs are now upon us and Cote has turned his attention towards predicting the outcomes of the upcoming Wild Card matches. He draws attention to how the Miami Dolphins‘ once explosive offense dwindled in the latter part of the season, while the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dominant offense became more average. Cote recalls the Chiefs’ victory over the Dolphins in an early November clash and believes the Chiefs’ experience and the cold weather will give them an advantage in the playoffs.

Other Matchup Forecasts

Looking at the rest of the playoff landscape, Cote foresees a Houston Texans upset over the Cleveland Browns, fuelled by the return of key players. He anticipates a Buffalo Bills win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but warns the Bills against complacency. A Dallas Cowboys victory against the Green Bay Packers is also predicted. In an exciting forecast, Cote foresees an upset by the Los Angeles Rams over the Detroit Lions and expects the Philadelphia Eagles to triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite struggling towards the end of the season.

Retirements of Belichick and Saban Mark Significant Change

The article also spotlights the recent retirements of coaching legends Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, marking a considerable shift in the football world. Lastly, Cote notes that the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have secured first-round byes in the playoffs, setting the stage for an enthralling Wild Card round.