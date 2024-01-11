en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote’s Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote’s Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games

In the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season, Greg Cote recorded a strong 12-4 tally against the spread (ATS) before stumbling to a 4-12 mark, which brought his season total to just under .500 ATS. The regular season concluded with a straight-up record of 171-101 (0.629) and 130-133-9 (0.495) versus the spread.

Playoff Predictions Take Center Stage

The playoffs are now upon us and Cote has turned his attention towards predicting the outcomes of the upcoming Wild Card matches. He draws attention to how the Miami Dolphins‘ once explosive offense dwindled in the latter part of the season, while the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dominant offense became more average. Cote recalls the Chiefs’ victory over the Dolphins in an early November clash and believes the Chiefs’ experience and the cold weather will give them an advantage in the playoffs.

Other Matchup Forecasts

Looking at the rest of the playoff landscape, Cote foresees a Houston Texans upset over the Cleveland Browns, fuelled by the return of key players. He anticipates a Buffalo Bills win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but warns the Bills against complacency. A Dallas Cowboys victory against the Green Bay Packers is also predicted. In an exciting forecast, Cote foresees an upset by the Los Angeles Rams over the Detroit Lions and expects the Philadelphia Eagles to triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite struggling towards the end of the season.

Retirements of Belichick and Saban Mark Significant Change

The article also spotlights the recent retirements of coaching legends Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, marking a considerable shift in the football world. Lastly, Cote notes that the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have secured first-round byes in the playoffs, setting the stage for an enthralling Wild Card round.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
6 mins ago
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
With the echoes of cheers and jeers from the 2023 NFL regular season barely faded, veteran sportswriter Greg Cote stood before the mirror of his predictions, a 629 straight-up record and a sobering 495 against the spread reflecting back. The season had not been kind, especially towards the end, but the prospect of redemption loomed
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
2 hours ago
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
Zac Taylor's Tenure: A Testament to Bengals' Patience and Progress
3 hours ago
Zac Taylor's Tenure: A Testament to Bengals' Patience and Progress
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
7 mins ago
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
11 mins ago
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
57 mins ago
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
Latest Headlines
World News
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
1 min
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
3 mins
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
4 mins
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
6 mins
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
6 mins
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
7 mins
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
9 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
9 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
11 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app