NFL

NFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Steelers Struggle, Ravens Retain, Colts Climb, and Titans Tumble

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
NFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Steelers Struggle, Ravens Retain, Colts Climb, and Titans Tumble

As we approach Week 18 of the National Football League (NFL) season, the spotlight falls on the pivotal role of offensive lines in shaping game outcomes. While the Pittsburgh Steelers basked in the glory of a well-fought victory against the Seattle Seahawks, their offensive line is languishing in the 18th position in Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) weekly rankings. This ranking, influenced by their less-than-stellar pass protection, leaves room for improvement. On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line, consistent in their performance, retains its third position in the NFL rankings.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A Tale of Mixed Performances

Despite a commendable rushing performance, the Steelers’ offensive line allowed 12 pressures on 26 dropbacks. This lackluster pass protection has tarnished their ranking. The spotlight is on center Mason Cole, who received a particularly low grade from PFF for his performance in both pass protection and run blocking. These underwhelming stats throw his secure place in the starting lineup next season into question. In contrast, Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones shone, receiving positive run-blocking grades. However, the Steelers’ overall victory and their success in running the ball against Seattle eclipse these individual performances.

Baltimore Ravens: Consistency is Key

Contrasting with the Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line, following a win over the Miami Dolphins, remains third in the NFL. The Ravens, considering resting key players like Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari, and Daniel Faalele in preparation for the playoffs, boast a talented offensive line. The Steelers’ previous success in pressuring the quarterback against the Ravens in Week 5 highlights the significance of a similar performance in their upcoming game.

Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans: A Tale of Two Offensive Lines

While the Steelers and Ravens are in the limelight, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are not far behind. The Colts’ offensive line has made a remarkable leap, climbing four spots in the PFF offensive line rankings after allowing only three pressures against the Raiders in Week 17. This ascent has landed them in the top five. In stark contrast, the Tennessee Titans have sunk to the bottom, becoming the new 32nd-ranked unit after surrendering a league-high seven sacks to the Texans in Week 17. This fluctuating performance underscores the critical role of offensive lines in the football arena.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

