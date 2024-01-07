NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games

In the climactic Week 18 of the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against the Arizona Cardinals in the late afternoon slot on FOX. However, this thrilling showdown will be broadcasted with limited distribution. While a significant chunk of the nation will be glued to their screens watching the Dallas Cowboys fight to secure the NFC East title against the Washington Commanders, fans in select areas will be able to enjoy the Seahawks game on their local FOX affiliate.

Mapping the Broadcast

According to the distribution map from 506 Sports, Seattle Seahawks enthusiasts residing in areas highlighted in green will have the privilege of witnessing the action-packed game. The voices guiding the viewers through this exhilarating encounter will be none other than Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez, commentators with a proven track record, having covered Seahawks games earlier this season.

The Underdogs and The Titans

In the meantime, the Green Bay Packers will be locking horns with the Chicago Bears on CBS, reaching a much larger audience across the country. The Packers, in their quest for a playoff spot, are sure to put on a riveting performance. The top FOX early game is a clash of the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions, with the Lions striding towards maintaining their No. 2 seed chances and the Vikings praying for a miracle to enter the playoffs.

Chasing the AFC South Title

The lead CBS early game is a face-off between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, with the much-coveted AFC South title hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, the Seattle area will be broadcasting the Atlanta Falcons versus the New Orleans Saints, a matchup of high relevance to Seahawks fans since the Saints are in the race for a Wild Card spot. The Week 18 broadcast schedule marks the end of the TV maps for this NFL season, concluding on a high note.