NFL

NFL Week 17 Predictions: Key Matchups, Betting Lines, and Playoff Scenarios

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
NFL Week 17 Predictions: Key Matchups, Betting Lines, and Playoff Scenarios

As the NFL season hurdles towards its finale, Week 17’s matchups are brimming with high stakes and thrilling narratives. After an unpredictable run with a 6-10 spread against the spread and 10-6 straight up, recalibration is on the cards.

Key Matchups and Playoff Implications

The Jacksonville Jaguars, despite recent hiccups, are set to face off against the floundering Panthers. A game where redemption and survival are the themes. The Ravens, in a decisive clash, aim to secure the coveted No1 seed against the formidable Dolphins. A testament to Baltimore’s resilience and adaptability this season.

Afternoon Games and Betting Lines

The late-afternoon games introduce their own set of variables. The Seahawks, bearing a spread of -3.5, are favored to win. The Chargers, however, present a risky bet, especially with Jarrett Stidham stepping in for the Broncos. The Bengals, equipped with a spread of +7, are deemed a worthy risk against the struggling Chiefs.

AFC and NFC Playoff Scenarios

Week 17 also brings with it, the final push for teams in the AFC and NFC to secure their playoff spots. The Browns, after a formidable season, are expected to stand their ground against the Jets. The Cowboys, recovering from a two-game losing streak, are eyeing a comeback against the Lions. The Ravens and Dolphins clash in the game of the week, where the Ravens’ defense is anticipated to make a pivotal late stop. Meanwhile, the Bills, Bears, Raiders, Jaguars, Rams, Eagles, and Buccaneers are all predicted to emerge victorious against their respective opponents.

Week 17 is not just about playoff spots, but also about teams seeking to rebound. The 49ers are projected to bounce back from a recent loss and overpower the Commanders. The predictions, however, are just that – predictions, and the thrilling unpredictability of the NFL remains the one constant.

