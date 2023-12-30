en English
Sports

NFL Week 17: Blezow’s Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:13 pm EST
As the clock winds down to the NFL Week 17 game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, predictions and opinions are swirling. Among them, Dave Blezow, an expert NFL analyst for The Post, has thrown his hat into the ring. He acknowledges the formidable home record of the Cowboys—standing tall at 7-0 with resounding victories such as 38-3, 45-10, and 49-17. Yet, he points out that both the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks have managed to cover the spread at the Cowboys’ fortress, the Jerry World.

Lions’ Potential to Cover the Spread

The Lions, who have carved out a strong 6-2 record on the road, may have the potential to follow suit, Blezow suggests. The Lions are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC North and have already clinched the division, while the Cowboys are trying to catch the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East. The forthcoming game will thus have a significant impact on NFC seeding. With a betting preview favoring the Cowboys to win with a score prediction of 27-24, the question remains whether the Lions can at least cover the spread.

Saturday Night Showdown in Jerry World

The stage is set for Saturday, Dec. 30, at 8:15 p.m. ET, when the Lions, fresh off a victory against the Minnesota Vikings, will face off against the Cowboys, who are eager to bounce back from two consecutive losses. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Cowboys a 70.1% chance of winning, with a 72.5% confidence level based on game simulations, player injuries, offensive and defensive matchups, and recent game results.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

