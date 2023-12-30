NFL Week 17: Blezow’s Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

As the clock winds down to the NFL Week 17 game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, predictions and opinions are swirling. Among them, Dave Blezow, an expert NFL analyst for The Post, has thrown his hat into the ring. He acknowledges the formidable home record of the Cowboys—standing tall at 7-0 with resounding victories such as 38-3, 45-10, and 49-17. Yet, he points out that both the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks have managed to cover the spread at the Cowboys’ fortress, the Jerry World.

Lions’ Potential to Cover the Spread

The Lions, who have carved out a strong 6-2 record on the road, may have the potential to follow suit, Blezow suggests. The Lions are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC North and have already clinched the division, while the Cowboys are trying to catch the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East. The forthcoming game will thus have a significant impact on NFC seeding. With a betting preview favoring the Cowboys to win with a score prediction of 27-24, the question remains whether the Lions can at least cover the spread.

Saturday Night Showdown in Jerry World

The stage is set for Saturday, Dec. 30, at 8:15 p.m. ET, when the Lions, fresh off a victory against the Minnesota Vikings, will face off against the Cowboys, who are eager to bounce back from two consecutive losses. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Cowboys a 70.1% chance of winning, with a 72.5% confidence level based on game simulations, player injuries, offensive and defensive matchups, and recent game results.

Website’s Cookie Policy

In unrelated news, the article also discusses various types of cookies used on the website, categorized into strictly necessary cookies for site functionality and security, analytics cookies for gathering performance data, functionality cookies for personalizing the online experience, and advertising cookies for targeted advertising. The website respects privacy preferences and rights for residents of certain states, offering them the option to opt-out of personal information sales or sharing, and to manage their advertising and analytics settings.