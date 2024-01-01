NFL Week 17, 2023: A Crucial Step Towards Super Bowl 58

NFL Week 17 of the 2023 season unfurled a series of telling developments that will be instrumental in shaping the upcoming playoffs and the finale of the regular season. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers secured the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, following their Christmas night face-off. This victory guarantees them a bye during the wild card weekend and home-field advantage in the playoffs leading up to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Ravens and 49ers: A Closer Look

Despite a less statistically impressive season compared to his 2019 MVP run, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s recent performances, including a perfect passer rating game and surpassing 800 rushing yards, hint at a potential second MVP title. Joe Flacco, now with the Cleveland Browns, has emerged with a form reminiscent of his younger days, steering the Browns towards becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

(Read Also: From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy)

Milestone Achievements

For the first time since 1953, the Browns and Detroit Lions have both achieved double-digit wins. The Lions and Browns, along with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, remain the four NFL teams that have never reached the Super Bowl. 49ers QB Brock Purdy set a new record for the franchise’s single-season passing yardage, while RB Christian McCaffrey secured his first league rushing title and joined elite company with multiple 2,000 scrimmage yard seasons for different teams.

(Read Also: Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women’s Rights in Wrestling)

Playoff Picture and Records

Several teams clinched playoff spots, while others like the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated. The Chicago Bears secured the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs, under coach Andy Reid, extended their divisional titles streak to eight, and Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin maintained his record of never having a sub-500 season. As the regular season edges towards its conclusion, twenty teams remain viable for the playoffs, with some locked into their seeds and unable to improve their positions in Week 18.

Read More