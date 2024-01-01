en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

NFL Week 17, 2023: A Crucial Step Towards Super Bowl 58

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
NFL Week 17, 2023: A Crucial Step Towards Super Bowl 58

NFL Week 17 of the 2023 season unfurled a series of telling developments that will be instrumental in shaping the upcoming playoffs and the finale of the regular season. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers secured the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, following their Christmas night face-off. This victory guarantees them a bye during the wild card weekend and home-field advantage in the playoffs leading up to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Ravens and 49ers: A Closer Look

Despite a less statistically impressive season compared to his 2019 MVP run, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s recent performances, including a perfect passer rating game and surpassing 800 rushing yards, hint at a potential second MVP title. Joe Flacco, now with the Cleveland Browns, has emerged with a form reminiscent of his younger days, steering the Browns towards becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

(Read Also: From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy)

Milestone Achievements

For the first time since 1953, the Browns and Detroit Lions have both achieved double-digit wins. The Lions and Browns, along with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, remain the four NFL teams that have never reached the Super Bowl. 49ers QB Brock Purdy set a new record for the franchise’s single-season passing yardage, while RB Christian McCaffrey secured his first league rushing title and joined elite company with multiple 2,000 scrimmage yard seasons for different teams.

(Read Also: Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women’s Rights in Wrestling)

Playoff Picture and Records

Several teams clinched playoff spots, while others like the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated. The Chicago Bears secured the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs, under coach Andy Reid, extended their divisional titles streak to eight, and Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin maintained his record of never having a sub-500 season. As the regular season edges towards its conclusion, twenty teams remain viable for the playoffs, with some locked into their seeds and unable to improve their positions in Week 18.

Read More 

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Packers' Aaron Jones Shows Restraint in Postgame Brawl Following Victory Over Vikings

By Salman Khan

Chicago Bears Triumph Over Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 NFL Game

By Salman Khan

Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat

By Salman Khan

Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive

By Salman Khan

NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week ...
@NFL · 2 hours
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week ...
heart comment 0
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold

By Salman Khan

NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
Mike Tomlin Sets Historic NFL Record With Steelers

By Salman Khan

Mike Tomlin Sets Historic NFL Record With Steelers
NFL Week 17 Predictions: Key Matchups, Betting Lines, and Playoff Scenarios

By Salman Khan

NFL Week 17 Predictions: Key Matchups, Betting Lines, and Playoff Scenarios
Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Victory over Seattle Seahawks

By Salman Khan

Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Victory over Seattle Seahawks
Latest Headlines
World News
Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman', Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change
25 seconds
Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman', Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
3 mins
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance
3 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance
Jeremy Renner's Remarkable Recovery: A Year After the Near-Fatal Accident
8 mins
Jeremy Renner's Remarkable Recovery: A Year After the Near-Fatal Accident
UK Probation Service Grapples with Severe Staffing Crisis: Public Safety at Risk
9 mins
UK Probation Service Grapples with Severe Staffing Crisis: Public Safety at Risk
First Lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, Tests Negative for COVID-19
10 mins
First Lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, Tests Negative for COVID-19
New Jersey's Migrant Transit Challenge and Liverpool's Transfer Strategy
13 mins
New Jersey's Migrant Transit Challenge and Liverpool's Transfer Strategy
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
13 mins
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
18 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
43 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
52 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
56 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
3 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app