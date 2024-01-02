en English
NFL

NFL Veteran Kicker Brett Maher Gets Another Shot with the Los Angeles Rams

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
NFL Veteran Kicker Brett Maher Gets Another Shot with the Los Angeles Rams

Renowned NFL kicker Brett Maher, known for his stints with 10 different teams, is once again joining the Los Angeles Rams. This surprising decision comes in the wake of the Rams’ dismissal of Lucas Havrisik, who was brought on board as Maher’s replacement but failed to deliver on expectations. Maher, who had been let go by the Rams in October 2023 due to an inconsistent performance, now returns to the fold, bringing with him an air of anticipation and questions about his ability to deliver under pressure.

Maher’s Career: A Journey Of Ups And Downs

Maher’s NFL journey began in 2013 when he entered the fray as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets. Since then, he has played for multiple franchises, with three separate stints with the Dallas Cowboys being a notable part of his career. However, his career has been far from smooth. During his time with the Cowboys, Maher missed five extra points across two games, leading to an inconsistent postseason record. His time with the Rams has also been marked by inconsistency, particularly with long-distance kicks. Despite successfully making all field goals within 39 yards, Maher struggled with kicks from 50+ yards, resulting in crucial misses, including a significant loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Return to the Los Angeles Rams: A Shot at Redemption?

Despite a tumultuous season and a career marked by ups and downs, Maher has been given another opportunity with the Rams. His re-signing comes after the Rams dismissed Lucas Havrisik for missing two extra point attempts in a recent win against the New York Giants. This decision signifies the Rams’ faith in Maher’s ability and experience, and perhaps, a belief in his potential for growth and improvement. With the Rams having clinched a playoff spot, Maher has the chance to redeem himself in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers and possibly in the playoffs.

Tough Competition Ahead

As Maher steps back into the Rams’ camp, he faces the daunting task of proving his worth and silencing his critics. The Rams, who have struggled with their kicking game all year, will be banking on Maher’s experience and hoping for a significant improvement as they enter the postseason. Maher’s performance in the coming games will not just shape the Rams’ playoff journey, but could also define the trajectory of his NFL career. He has the opportunity to turn his mixed record into a success story, and the world will be watching.

NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

