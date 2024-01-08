en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

NFL Unveils 2024 Regular Season Opponents: A Blend of Tradition, Competition, and Global Expansion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
NFL Unveils 2024 Regular Season Opponents: A Blend of Tradition, Competition, and Global Expansion

In a much-anticipated move, the National Football League (NFL) has announced the home and away opponents for all 32 teams for the 2024 regular season. The NFL’s unique rotation system, which guarantees every team will face off against every other team at least once every four years, forms the basis of this schedule. This format ensures a balance of competition and keeps the spirit of the game alive.

Divisional Matchups: The Heart of the Season

The divisional matchups remain a constant in the NFL’s scheduling design, presenting a thrilling spectacle of rivalries. Each team will confront their division opponents twice in the season, amplifying the intensity of these games. In the 2024 schedule, viewers can look forward to the entire NFC West clashing with the AFC East, the NFC East against the AFC North, and so on for each divisional pairing. These matchups are not just games; they are epic battles for divisional supremacy, and they often decide the path to the playoffs.

(Read Also: BW Offshore Extends Contract for BW Catcher FPSO Beyond Initial Seven-Year Term)

Competitive Equity: Balancing the Field

The NFL’s scheduling system also considers competitive equity. The standings inside the conference from the previous season influence two matchups, adding an extra layer of intrigue. Additionally, the league has added an intraconference game to the 17-game schedule. The schedule also takes into account bye weeks and travel considerations, ensuring that no team is unduly disadvantaged.

(Read Also: Estes Park’s Scenic Skyline Bags Third Spot in Nationwide Survey)

International Games: Expanding the NFL’s Global Footprint

In an exciting development, the NFL will also incorporate international games into the regular season. This initiative will expand further with a game in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the league’s first foray into South America. This move signifies the NFL’s commitment to growing the sport globally and reaching out to new fan bases.

With a total of 272 games set to be played during the 2024 regular season, the NFL aims to use flexible scheduling to highlight the best matchups for audiences. The exact dates and times will be announced in May, building anticipation for fans and teams alike. The 2024 regular season promises to be a thrilling journey of high stakes, great games, and unforgettable moments.

Read More

0
International Affairs Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
5 mins ago
International Collaboration and Astronaut Life Aboard the ISS
The International Space Station (ISS), launched in 1998, stands as a testament to global collaboration. Its inception in the early 1990s marked a pivotal moment in history, bringing together numerous nations and space agencies in a unified quest for knowledge and exploration. The ISS, with its ceaseless updates and expansions, is a unique research laboratory.
International Collaboration and Astronaut Life Aboard the ISS
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 hours ago
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Glamour, Achievement, and Global Artistry
3 hours ago
2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Glamour, Achievement, and Global Artistry
Mui Unveils New Smart Home Board at CES 2024 Amid Global News Updates
13 mins ago
Mui Unveils New Smart Home Board at CES 2024 Amid Global News Updates
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
31 mins ago
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
CTV News Analysis: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies Amid Global Crises
46 mins ago
CTV News Analysis: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies Amid Global Crises
Latest Headlines
World News
Stars of Bangladesh Elections: A Mixed Bag of Results
2 mins
Stars of Bangladesh Elections: A Mixed Bag of Results
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
2 mins
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
Liberian Public Works Minister Cleared of Nepotism Allegations Over Road Fund Contract
3 mins
Liberian Public Works Minister Cleared of Nepotism Allegations Over Road Fund Contract
Alan Lichtman: The Historian’s Unique Method of Predicting Presidential Elections
3 mins
Alan Lichtman: The Historian’s Unique Method of Predicting Presidential Elections
49ers' George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw Sidelined for Week 18 Game: Precautionary Measures Ahead of Playoffs
4 mins
49ers' George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw Sidelined for Week 18 Game: Precautionary Measures Ahead of Playoffs
Placenta's Protective Strategy: Simulating Illness to Guard the Fetus
5 mins
Placenta's Protective Strategy: Simulating Illness to Guard the Fetus
Samsung Revamps Smart Monitor Line-up at CES 2024
5 mins
Samsung Revamps Smart Monitor Line-up at CES 2024
Young Filipino Racer, Zach David, Eyes Formula 1: Ascends Motorsports Ladder in 2024
5 mins
Young Filipino Racer, Zach David, Eyes Formula 1: Ascends Motorsports Ladder in 2024
Notable Victories and Anticipation High at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show
6 mins
Notable Victories and Anticipation High at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
54 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app