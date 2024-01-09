NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes

The Washington Commanders, following the termination of head coach Ron Rivera, have launched an expedition to find a new head of football operations and head coach. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has emerged as a potential interest, along with a selection of assistant general managers such as Philadelphia’s Alec Halaby, Kansas City’s Mike Borgonzi, San Francisco’s Adam Peters, and Cleveland’s Glenn Cook.

Ownership Shifts Gears

Under the leadership of Josh Harris, the Commanders’ ownership group is mulling over separate hires for the front office and coaching positions. In this pivotal decision-making process, the team is receiving advice from Bob Myers and Rick Spielman. The team, which concluded its journey under Rivera with a 26-40-1 record, one playoff appearance, and zero winning seasons, is on a quest for a fresh start.

The NFL Winds of Change

The NFL is witnessing a flurry of changes beyond the Commanders. The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with head coach Arthur Smith following a third consecutive 7-10 season. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, amidst the worst record under his leadership, has confirmed his contractual status with the team while expressing willingness to delegate personnel responsibilities. In New Orleans, the Saints’ coach Dennis Allen has dismissed a recent episode of player insubordination as an isolated incident, denying any broader implications of a rift between players and staff.

Other Major NFL Developments

The Carolina Panthers have released their general manager Scott Fitterer following a lackluster season, while the New York Giants have let go of several coaches, including special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. As the Commanders and these teams alike navigate their way through significant leadership changes, the coming months promise an intriguing reshuffling of the NFL’s power dynamics.