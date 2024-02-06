NFL Teams Choose Serenity Over Frenzy: Chiefs and 49ers Stay Off Vegas Strip Amid Coyote Rumor

In a reflexive strategy to maintain focus and minimize distractions ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have set up their bases not amidst the bustling Las Vegas Strip, but in the serene backdrop of resorts located roughly 25 miles east. The Chiefs have made themselves at home at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa, while their counterparts, the 49ers, are lodged at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa.

The Idea Behind the Move

The decision, which reflects the NFL's commitment to ensuring the teams' focus and minimizing distractions, also signifies the city's evolution as a significant sports host. The tranquil environment of the resorts, contrasting starkly with the vibrant nightlife of the Strip, offers wholesome activities like golf, spas, lakeside dining, and boating. The intention behind this smart move is to shield the players and team personnel from the potential pitfalls posed by the casinos.

Curfews and Practice Sessions

Complementing their stay in these secluded resorts, both teams have decided to enforce curfews at their respective hotels. They have also planned out their practice sessions at different locations leading up to the game, ensuring a regimented and focused preparation.

The Coyote Incident

Despite the calculated measures taken, an unexpected rumor has sprouted. An unverified report has circulated online about an NFL player allegedly bitten by a coyote while staying at Lake Las Vegas. The identity of the player, if the incident is indeed true, and the circumstances of this supposed encounter with the coyote have become objects of speculation. However, the Henderson Police Department has clarified that no official record exists of such an incident involving a coyote or a professional athlete. The question remains if there was an attempt to interact with the wild animal, but for now, it appears to be merely a rumor.