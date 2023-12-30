en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:26 pm EST
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses

As the curtain falls on the NFL regular season, a significant monetary windfall awaits several players, with performance bonuses hanging in the balance. From Cleveland Browns’ Joe Flacco to Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Lavonte David, the stakes are higher than ever. Their skill on the field could translate into hefty paychecks, adding an extra layer of suspense to the already thrilling season finale.

Joe Flacco’s Potential Windfall

Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns is on the precipice of a $250,000 bonus. This bonus will be his if the Browns triumph in the Wild Card round. Moreover, successful performance in subsequent rounds could mean even more. Additionally, there’s a $75,000 bonus for each regular season win, making every play in the upcoming games crucial for Flacco.

A Big Bonus for Jadeveon Clowney

Half a sack – that’s all that stands between Ravens’ Jadeveon Clowney and a $750,000 bonus. This figure could more than double, inflating to $1.75 million if Clowney achieves nine sacks this season. It’s a considerable incentive for a player already known for his aggressive, high-impact style of play.

Lavonte David Eyes a Multi-Million Bonus

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Lavonte David could end the season $2.5 million richer, courtesy of his improved defensive performance. If David maintains a certain play percentage and the team ranks in the top 10 for points allowed, an extra $200,000 will be added to his bonus.

Joe Mixon and DeAndre Hopkins Closing In On Bonuses

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon is just one touchdown away from securing a $250,000 bonus. This figure could increase to $350,000 with 12 touchdowns. DeAndre Hopkins, on the other hand, is tantalizingly close to a $1 million bonus if he reaches 1,050 receiving yards. Raheem Mostert of the Dolphins and Danielle Hunter of the Vikings have already met their bonus criteria, pocketing $1 million and $3 million, respectively.

In the high-stakes world of the NFL, these performance bonuses add an extra dimension to the game. They serve as monumental testaments to the players’ skill, determination, and unyielding perseverance, turning the closing games of the season into arenas where legends are made, and fortunes are earned.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tyrod Taylor: The NFL Quarterback Defining Professionalism Against All Odds

By Salman Khan

Taylor Swift's 'New Girl' Cameo Fuels Speculation of Upcoming Wedding

By BNN Correspondents

Travis Kelce Opens Up: Life Lessons, Love, and Future Plans

By Salman Khan

Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications

By Salman Khan

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown ...
@NFL · 2 hours
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown ...
heart comment 0
Detroit Lions’ Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions

By Salman Khan

Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
Lamar Jackson’s Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP

By Salman Khan

Lamar Jackson's Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP
Fantasy Football: Navigating the Championship Matchups

By Salman Khan

Fantasy Football: Navigating the Championship Matchups
Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown

By Salman Khan

Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
3 mins
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
3 mins
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
4 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
5 mins
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
5 mins
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
5 mins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
5 mins
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
6 mins
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
7 mins
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
54 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app