NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions face a significant challenge ahead of the upcoming Peach Bowl against No. 11 Ole Miss. The team will be without its offensive tackle, Olu Fashanu, who has decided to sit out the game. Fashanu’s absence, announced in the team’s pregame availability report, is a considerable loss given his reputation as a potential top-10 pick for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Impressive Season Comes to a Close

Fashanu, whose physique of 6-foot-6 and weighing 317 pounds, undeniably contributed to his successful season. He started all 12 games without allowing a sack, securing the title of Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. Despite being projected as a high pick in the 2023 draft, he chose to return for another season with Penn State, demonstrating his commitment to the team.

The Decision to Forego the Bowl Game

Fashanu declared for the draft on December 22, raising questions about his participation in the Peach Bowl. This decision mirrors a growing trend among potential NFL draftees, who often opt to preserve their health and avoid potential injuries before the draft. Despite foregoing the game, Fashanu accompanied his teammates to Atlanta, demonstrating his continued support for the Nittany Lions.

Other Sports News Briefs

In other sports news, the world of motor racing mourns the loss of former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, who tragically passed away at 56 due to a heart attack. In football, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson revealed the team’s mid-season contract change proposal, which suggested benching him if he refused. The No. 9 Missouri Tigers pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to beat No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. In soccer, France’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris moved to Los Angeles FC from Tottenham Hotspur, while Christian Pulisic scored a decisive goal for AC Milan in a Serie A match against Sassuolo. Lastly, in a controversial move, Paris’s university housing authority received approval to reserve student apartments for Olympics workers, overturning an earlier suspension by a lower court.