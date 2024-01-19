NFL Playoffs: Washington Commanders Eye Potential Free Agents

The Washington Commanders, under the astute management of Josh Harris and general manager Adam Peters, have set their course on a strategic route. The focus? Building their team predominantly through the NFL Draft and selectively through free agency. As the NFL Playoffs unfold, numerous free agents have caught the Commanders' eye, potential game-changers who could augment their roster.

Eye on the Prize: Promising Free Agents

Derek Barnett is a name to watch. The former first-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles, now in the ranks of the Houston Texans, has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the field. His stellar performance in the Wild Card win over the Cleveland Browns has only amplified his appeal.

Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens is another player on the Commanders' radar. Despite his fifth-year option being declined, Queen's impressive season that culminated in Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors speaks volumes about his potential.

Hidden Gems and Familiar Faces

Keisean Nixon of the Green Bay Packers, a two-time First-Team All-Pro as a return specialist, showcased his defensive capabilities in the Wild Card Round against the Dallas Cowboys. A potential dark horse, his skills could prove invaluable to the Commanders.

Chase Young, a household name among Washington fans, has been making waves as a 49ers defensive end. While his return to the Commanders as a free agent is speculated to be improbable due to coaching staff changes, it remains a topic of keen interest for fans.

'Build Through The Draft'

The Commanders' intention to 'Build Through The Draft', as stated by GM Adam Peters, is clear. However, the management is not averse to the idea of strengthening their ranks through free agency. The focus is on potential free agents who can significantly contribute to the future success of the team. With the NFL Playoffs in progress, the Commanders are strategically poised to identify and acquire the talent that aligns with their vision.