NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record

The National Football League (NFL) has been hit by a record-breaking cold spell, affecting the opening week of the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills’ wildcard playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to a severe snowstorm in the Buffalo region. The game, initially set to be one of the most exciting of the season, has been rescheduled for Tuesday morning, with up to half a meter of snow expected.

Frigid Conditions Mark the Fourth Coldest NFL Game Ever

In another match, the Miami Dolphins faced the Kansas City Chiefs in frigid conditions that marked the fourth coldest NFL game ever. With temperatures dropping to a staggering -20C, the teams battled not only against each other but also against the elements. Despite the cold, the Chiefs emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins 26-7, a testament to their resilience and adaptability.

Youngest Quarterback to Win a Playoff

Amidst the icy conditions, rookie CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans heated things up by setting a record as the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game. At 22 years and 102 days old, Stroud led the Texans to victory over the Cleveland Browns, etching his name into the annals of NFL history.

As the playoffs continue, the return of Tyreek Hill to Kansas and Matthew Stafford‘s anticipated comeback to Detroit, where he spent 11 seasons before winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, add to the captivating storylines. Mike McCarthy faces his former team as the Dallas Cowboys host their wildcard game, adding another layer to the intrigue of the NFL playoffs.