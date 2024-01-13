en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions

Amidst a fierce winter storm, the highly anticipated NFL playoff match between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been deferred to Monday, 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The decision, taken in the best interest of public safety, comes in the wake of a severe weather forecast for the Buffalo region. New York state governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and imposed a full travel ban in Erie County, which is set to commence on Saturday evening.

Unprecedented weather disrupts Playoff schedule

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter storm warning, effective from Saturday morning through to Monday morning. A predicted snowfall of up to three feet, coupled with winds reaching 65mph, could potentially lead to blizzard conditions. The decision to reschedule the AFC wildcard game is the first of its kind in seven years, with weather conditions having such a significant impact on the NFL schedule.

Collaborative Decision-Making for Public Safety

Behind the scenes, Governor Hochul was in active communication with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The decision to postpone the game was made following extensive discussions with emergency response teams, Buffalo Bills leadership, and Pittsburgh Steelers representatives. The safety of the public, especially the 60,000 to 70,000 fans expected to travel for the match, was the primary concern. The governor began discussing the possibility of rescheduling the game with the NFL as early as Thursday.

Impact on the Teams and Fans

The rescheduling has stirred up the betting odds, but the Steelers, who hadn’t left Pittsburgh before the decision, seem to be taking it in their stride. The Bills, on the other hand, have had to adjust to weather-related schedule changes earlier in 2022, including a game moved to Detroit due to a storm. The new date and time for the game will see it become part of a Monday doubleheader, with the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the evening. Despite the disruptions, the game will still be televised by CBS, ensuring fans won’t miss out on the action.

0
Sports United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
In an electrifying match of skill and strategy, SMU triumphed over East Carolina with a final tally of 75 to 64. The game’s statistics speak volumes about the performance of both teams, painting a vivid picture of a game well-fought. A Show of Precision and Control SMU demonstrated an admirable display of shooting accuracy with
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
2 mins ago
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
2 mins ago
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
1 min ago
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
2 mins ago
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
2 mins ago
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
Latest Headlines
World News
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
1 min
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
1 min
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
1 min
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
2 mins
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
2 mins
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
2 mins
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
2 mins
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
2 mins
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
2 mins
Referee Keith Stroud at the Center of Controversy: A Tale of Two Matches
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
32 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
38 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
41 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app