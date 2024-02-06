NFL Player and USAA Honor Military Veteran with Super Bowl LVIII Trip

When Lt. Col. Russ Hall, a seasoned military veteran from Smyrna, Delaware, heard the news, he could hardly believe it. The Detroit Lions defensive lineman, Aidan Hutchinson, and USAA had just awarded him a complimentary trip to Las Vegas and tickets to the much-anticipated Super Bowl LVIII. This kind gesture was not just in recognition of his military career but also his dedication to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) as a volunteer and former All-American VFW State Commander for Delaware.

A Surprise for the Dedicated Veteran

With less than two weeks before the event, Hall and his wife, Sandra, a teacher and a Kansas City Chiefs fan, were informed of the surprise. The couple, despite Hall being an Eagles fan, will be united in their support for the Chiefs this year. The trip is not just about watching the game; they will also have the distinct opportunity to meet Hutchinson and other NFL stars.

Hall's Notable Military Career

Hall's military career is remarkable in its breadth and depth. He commanded the 417th Base Support Battalion in Kitzingen, Germany—a distinction that earned them the Commander-in-Chief's Award for Installation Excellence. His service record, spanning over 10 years in Germany and multiple deployments to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, speaks volumes about his commitment to duty.

USAA's Recognition of Veterans

USAA selected Hall as one of eight veterans to attend the Super Bowl, a testament to their ongoing recognition of veterans' contributions. Viewers might catch a glimpse of Hall during the CBS Philadelphia broadcast, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.

This is not the first instance of NFL players and USAA collaborating to honor a veteran. In a similar vein, an Albuquerque veteran and Kansas City Chiefs fan, Josh Polson, received a free trip to the Super Bowl, courtesy of the USAA and the Wounded Warrior Project, alongside NFL players, including Jimmy Garoppolo. Polson, who served in the Air Force and New Mexico Air National Guard for 20 years, was recognized for his military service and dedication to supporting other veterans.