NFL Interest in UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly for Offensive Coordinator Role

As the NFL carousel turns, UCLA Bruins' head coach, Chip Kelly, is being eyed by NFL teams for a potential offensive coordinator role. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that despite the interest, Kelly's financial ties to UCLA make a move to the NFL unlikely at this stage.

Financial Ties Holding Kelly at UCLA

Kelly signed a three-year contract extension with UCLA in early 2023. This contract is set to earn him $6.1 million in 2024 and $6.2 million annually from 2025 to 2027. In addition, there's a $4.27 million buyout clause if Kelly is let go before December 2024, which drops to zero by December 2025. Given that NFL coordinators generally earn around $1 million per year, the financial allure of a move for Kelly is considerably lacking.

Kelly's NFL and College Football Track Record

Kelly's tenure in the NFL has been a mix of highs and lows. He had a successful stint at the Philadelphia Eagles, but his time with the San Francisco 49ers was less fruitful. His record at UCLA stands rather balanced, with a 35-34 record over six seasons and an 8-5 campaign in the most recent season. His impressive record with the Oregon Ducks, a 46-7 triumph, adds to his allure for NFL teams in search of an experienced offensive mind.

High Interest in Kelly Despite Contractual Hurdles

Despite the financial and contractual hurdles, the interest in Kelly as an offensive coordinator is high. Multiple NFL teams are considering him for the role, with several head-coaching candidates mentioning his name. Kelly's offensive strategies and track record are being evaluated by several teams. His potential move to the NFL could bring a fresh start for UCLA and a significant development for the teams interested in him.