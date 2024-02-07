NFL Insider Field Yates Applauds Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

In a recent appearance on the DNVR Buffs Podcast, ESPN analyst and NFL insider, Field Yates, showered praises on Colorado football quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Comparing him to other noteworthy quarterbacks slated as potential top-five picks in the forthcoming NFL draft, Yates placed Sanders in a league of his own.

Advertisment

High Praise for Shedeur Sanders

Yates' admiration for Sanders comes on the heels of the quarterback's preparations for his senior year at Colorado. Sanders, who passed up the opportunity to leave early for the 2024 NFL Draft, had a stellar first year with a remarkable 69.3% completion rate, 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and a mere three interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns, further highlighting his versatility on the field.

Enhanced Offensive Line

Advertisment

As they prepare for the upcoming season, Colorado has been diligent in bolstering their offensive line. This development is expected to provide Sanders with ample opportunities to validate Yates' high praise and prove his worth on the football field. With Colorado ranking fifth overall in portal hauls, the enhanced offensive line is a clear reflection of the team's ambition.

Lofty Draft Projections

Yates' projection of Sanders and Travis Hunter as the potential first and second picks in the 2025 NFL draft sets a high bar. This is especially noteworthy considering the duo's performance and skills. As the forthcoming football season approaches, all eyes are on Sanders to fulfill these lofty expectations and secure his place as a top draft pick in the NFL.