NFL Honors 2024: Keegan-Michael Key Hosts Night of Laughter and Accolades

In a night brimming with star power, the NFL Honors returned for its 13th edition in Las Vegas, with renowned comedian Keegan-Michael Key hosting the prestigious event. Decked in a tailored navy suit, Key graced the red carpet alongside his wife, Elle Key, on February 9th, mere hours before the Super Bowl.

Advertisment

A Night of Laughter and Accolades

The NFL Honors, an annual celebration of the league's finest players and their exceptional performances, served as the perfect prelude to the grand finale of the football season. Key, who previously hosted the event in 2022 and 2023, once again brought his unique brand of humor to the stage, delivering a sidesplitting opening monologue that left the audience in stitches.

Key spared no one as he poked fun at several big names in the NFL, including Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions, Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers, and Jason Kelce. His jokes, while lighthearted, highlighted the incredible feats and memorable moments that defined the 2023 season.

Advertisment

Baker Mayfield's Redemption Arc

Among the players who found themselves in Key's crosshairs was none other than Baker Mayfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback who was nominated for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award. Key playfully ribbed Mayfield about his improved reputation since moving to Florida, making a quip that played on the infamous 'Florida Man' stereotype.

Notably, Mayfield enjoyed a remarkable season with the Buccaneers, posting career highs in multiple quarterback categories. His successful stint with the team has left many fans eager to see him extend his tenure in Florida for the foreseeable future.

Advertisment

Florida's Enduring Fascination

The evening also included an intriguing reference to the much-anticipated trailer for the video game GTA 6. This nod to Florida's unique and often wild reputation served as a testament to the state's enduring allure, both on and off the football field.

As the night came to a close, the NFL Honors once again proved to be an unforgettable celebration of the sport's greatest talents. With Key's expert hosting and the presentation of prestigious awards such as NFL MVP, the event offered a captivating glimpse into the world of professional football, leaving fans eager for the excitement of the Super Bowl and the promise of another thrilling season to come.