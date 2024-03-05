NFL Franchise Tag Deadline Day Unfolds: Key Players Tagged, Wilson's Broncos Exit

As the NFL's highly anticipated franchise tag deadline day approaches, teams are making crucial decisions on key players, marking a significant moment in the league's offseason calendar. Among the notable developments are several franchise tags being placed, and the surprising release of quarterback Russell Wilson by the Denver Broncos.

Franchise Tag Deadline: Players Tagged and Implications

With the franchise tag deadline set for 4 p.m. ET, a few teams have already utilized their tags, securing pivotal players for the upcoming season. Among those tagged are Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, Bengals WR Tee Higgins, and Panthers OLB Brian Burns. These moves not only ensure that these standout talents remain with their respective teams but also set the stage for potential long-term contract negotiations. For a detailed rundown of all players tagged and their contract details, refer to the 2024 NFL franchise tag tracker.

Russell Wilson's Departure from the Broncos

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the NFL, the Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with quarterback Russell Wilson. This decision comes after a tumultuous two seasons that saw the Broncos struggle to find success on the field. Wilson's release marks an end to a significant chapter for both the player and the team, with Denver set to absorb a historic dead cap hit. For more insights into Wilson's release and its financial implications for the Broncos, visit DraftKings Network.

Potential Landing Spots for Russell Wilson

With Russell Wilson now on the lookout for a new team, speculation is rife about his next destination. Possible landing spots include the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans, each offering a unique opportunity for the veteran quarterback. The Falcons and Steelers, in particular, are in search of leadership under center, making them intriguing options for Wilson's services. For a comprehensive analysis of Wilson's potential new homes, check Yahoo Sports.

As the NFL offseason continues to unfold, the franchise tag deadline day has once again highlighted the league's ever-evolving landscape. With key players secured and a high-profile exit, teams are shaping their rosters in pursuit of success in the upcoming season. As the dust settles on today's moves, the focus now shifts to the next steps for tagged players and Russell Wilson's future in the league.