NFL

NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Unacceptable Conduct

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Unacceptable Conduct

Carolina Panthers owner, David Tepper, has been fined $300,000 by the NFL for what has been termed as ‘unacceptable conduct’ during the Week 17 game at EverBank Stadium on New Year’s Eve. The incident, which was caught on video, showed Tepper appearing to toss the contents of a cup towards Jacksonville Jaguars fans. The event took place towards the end of the Panthers’ 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.

NFL’s Stand on Unacceptable Conduct

The NFL emphasized the importance of all personnel, including team owners, conducting themselves in a way that respects fans and reflects positively on their team and the league. The league’s personal conduct policy prohibits conduct that is detrimental to the integrity of the league and holds owners to a higher standard.

Tepper’s Response to the Fine

Tepper responded by expressing regret for his actions, acknowledging his deep passion for the team while accepting the league’s decision. He admitted that he should have allowed stadium security to handle any issues that arose and respected the NFL’s code of conduct. Although Tepper did not explicitly apologize, he did acknowledge his regret and took responsibility for his behavior.

Impact on the Panthers and Tepper’s Ownership

The Panthers have had a difficult season, with a 2-14 record, and will hand over the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. The team has also faced coaching changes, with former head coach Frank Reich being fired after 11 games and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor taking over as interim head coach. Since Tepper purchased the team in 2018, they have not made the postseason or produced a winning record. The fine imposed on Tepper, who is a billionaire, constitutes a very small fraction of his overall net worth.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

