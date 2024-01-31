NFL Draft Prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson Meets With Pittsburgh Steelers at Senior Bowl

Prospective top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jackson Powers-Johnson, an eminent center from Oregon, has been actively engaging with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 Senior Bowl week. Powers-Johnson confirmed that he has already met with the team and is scheduled for a formal meeting with Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin.

Impressive Performance at Senior Bowl

Powers-Johnson has managed to turn heads with his performance during the first two days of practice, particularly shining in one-on-one drills. Despite not boasting an ideal arm length, his substantial experience with different offensive coordinators at Oregon has equipped him to adapt quickly to new systems, a trait he demonstrated effectively in Mobile.

Future Opportunities for Showcase

The 2024 NFL Combine and Oregon's Pro Day, slated for March 12, are on the horizon as further opportunities for Powers-Johnson to showcase his abilities. The Steelers' history of drafting players with whom Tomlin or the team's General Manager have attended their Pro Days signals a high level of interest in Powers-Johnson.

Steelers' History of West Coast Pro Day Attendance

The Steelers have a track record of traveling West for Pro Days. A notable example is their attendance at David DeCastro's Pro Day in 2012, which resulted in DeCastro being selected 24th overall. This history further solidifies the possibility of their interest in Powers-Johnson.

For an in-depth evaluation of Powers-Johnson's abilities and potential, readers are directed to a full scouting report available online.