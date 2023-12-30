en English
Sports

NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:49 pm EST
In 2023, the National Football League (NFL) continued its reign as a television titan, as 45 of its games featured amongst the 100 most-watched telecasts of the year. This significant milestone was highlighted in a report by Variety, indicating the NFL’s persistent stronghold on the American television audience.

NFL’s Dominance on Television

The NFL’s massive viewership is a testament to its enduring popularity and the compelling narratives it offers. The most-watched event was Super Bowl LVII, where the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their second Super Bowl title in four years with a resounding victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. This event alone attracted a staggering 114 million viewers, further underscoring the NFL’s prominent standing in the world of sports.

FOX’s NFL Content Hits the Top Rankings

FOX’s NFL content notably featured in the top rankings. Its postgame show, The OT, also made the list, a testament to the station’s effective programming and the public’s continued interest in post-match analysis. The FOX broadcasts also secured three spots in the top five most-watched games, including the NFC playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys and the playoff game between the Eagles and the New York Giants.

Other Major Sporting Events

While the NFL reigned supreme, other sporting events also made their mark. The Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Iowa drew significant viewership with over 10.1 million viewers. On a lighter note, pop star Taylor Swift was spotted at the September 24 game at Arrowhead Stadium, supporting her partner, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Other major sporting events like the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship and NBA Finals Game 5 also featured on Variety’s list but were dwarfed by NFL telecasts, which occupied the first 14 slots.

Apart from sports, entertainment telecasts like ABC’s Oscars and CBS’s Grammys also garnered substantial viewership, with the Oscars holding the highest non-sporting event rank at No. 15 with 19.4 million viewers. Despite this, the NFL’s dominance in viewership numbers is clear, demonstrating the league’s continued ability to captivate audiences with its unique blend of sporting prowess and compelling narratives.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

