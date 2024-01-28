NFL Conference Championship Round: Injury Updates and Player Statuses

As the countdown to the NFL Conference Championship Round intensifies, teams are finalizing their lineups amidst a relatively light injury report. The stage is set for a showdown that promises to deliver high-octane action and nail-biting moments as the teams vie for the coveted championship title.
Chiefs' Backfield Factoring In Injuries
The Kansas City Chiefs' running back Isiah Pacheco is listed as questionable due to toe and ankle issues. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his participation, he is expected to play against the Ravens. Should he encounter any setbacks, the Chiefs could lean on Clyde Edwards-Helaire for increased action. Meanwhile, wide receiver Kadarius Toney remains side-lined due to personal and hip concerns.
49ers and Lions Adjust to Injury Circumstances
Over at the 49ers camp, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is cleared to play against the Lions without any limitations, following a shoulder injury. On the opposing side, the Lions will be without wide receiver Kalif Raymond due to a knee injury, potentially paving the way for Donovan Peoples-Jones to step up.
Return of Ravens' Tight End and Key Defensive Updates
The Ravens will welcome the return of tight end Mark Andrews against the Chiefs. Andrews, who is back in action after full practice participation and coming off injured reserve, will augment the Ravens' offensive strategy, although his snap count remains uncertain. In defensive updates, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is questionable but is expected to play, while Chiefs safety Mike Edwards and linebackers Oren Burks of the 49ers and Willie Gay of the Chiefs are all questionable for their respective games.
As the teams gear up for the Conference Championship Round, the impact of these injury updates will undoubtedly be a critical factor in the games' outcomes. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the clashes as the pursuit of glory in the NFL reaches its peak.