NFL Combine 2024: Kris Jenkins Jr. Shines, Echoes Legendary Father's Legacy

At the 2024 NFL Combine, Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins Jr. not only showcased his exceptional athleticism but also reignited memories of his father, Kris Jenkins Sr., a former Carolina Panther. Jenkins Jr., anticipated to be a second-round pick, impressed with the fifth-fastest 10-yard split and secured the third-highest number of reps in the bench press among participants.

Advertisment

Rising to the Occasion

Following his remarkable performance in Indianapolis, Jenkins Jr. shared his thoughts with Kimmi Chex of NFL Network. "I felt great, especially after that second rep running. I felt like I did some good stuff. I wouldn't say I had a perfect day, but it was amazing to get to show my skills, my stuff, and work with a lot of amazing freak athletes. I've loved every second of it," he said. Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan, who played alongside Jenkins Sr. during his entire career, has openly sought players with a 'dog' mentality, a trait Jenkins Jr. embodies, guided by his father's advice.

Legacy of Excellence

Advertisment

Jenkins Jr. carries a distinguished pedigree, with a national college football title to his name and a lineage of football excellence. His father, Kris Jenkins Sr., was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, and his uncle also ranks among the best defensive tackles in the sport. Jenkins Jr. looks forward to stepping out of their shadows and making his mark in the football world, armed with wisdom and support from his family.

Scout's Eye

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com offers a detailed scouting report on Jenkins Jr., highlighting his unique background and potential on the field. Despite a smaller frame, Jenkins Jr. exhibits significant strength and agility, capable of neutralizing opponents and pursuing the ball with relentless energy. While his sack production may not fully reflect his capabilities, Jenkins Jr. is seen as a promising talent who can disrupt plays and evolve into a key starter in the NFL.

As Kris Jenkins Jr. continues to navigate the path to the NFL, his combine performance and football lineage suggest a bright future ahead. With a blend of inherited talent and personal ambition, Jenkins Jr. is poised to carve out his legacy, potentially following in the footsteps of his father's storied career.