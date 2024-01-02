en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

NFL Betting Trends: Unraveling Team Performances as Season Nears End

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
NFL Betting Trends: Unraveling Team Performances as Season Nears End

As the National Football League (NFL) regular season heads towards a thrilling climax, teams are showcasing distinct betting trends, painting a unique tableau of victories, losses, and surprises. The Detroit Lions, for instance, have roared with resilience, maintaining a 7-0 winning streak against the spread (ATS) following losses—a testament to their remarkable tenacity and ability to bounce back.

Top Performers and Underachievers

The Baltimore Ravens are another team to watch, flaunting an impressive 13-3 ATS record for first-half performances. The Ravens have particularly shone on the road, boasting an 8-0 ATS. The Kansas City Chiefs, however, have trended towards lower-scoring second halves, averaging a mere 15.3 points in these periods throughout the season.

Contrastingly, the New Orleans Saints have struggled to maintain positive momentum with a disappointing 1-5-1 ATS record following wins. This inconsistency highlights the team’s need for a more stable performance strategy. The Los Angeles Rams have demonstrated strength in December, clinching an 18-5-1 ATS record in their last 24 December games, hinting at their potential for a strong finish to the season.

Underdogs and Unexpected Trends

While the Minnesota Vikings have shown a lackluster first-quarter scoring record, the Miami Dolphins have excelled in high-scoring first halves. The New York Jets have had their struggles against the formidable New England Patriots, and the Cleveland Browns have been plagued by defensive lapses on the road.

The Houston Texans have followed a trend of low-scoring first halves in away games, while the Denver Broncos have displayed strong defensive starts. The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, have found success against weaker teams on the road, reflecting their ability to capitalize on their opponents’ vulnerabilities.

Spotlight on Success Stories

The New York Giants have surprisingly flourished as underdogs, highlighting their impressive ATS record. The Green Bay Packers have maintained their dominance over the Chicago Bears, outperforming them consistently. Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers have proven their mettle with a commendable ATS performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

As the NFL regular season prepares to culminate with Week 18, these team trends provide insightful betting patterns for enthusiasts and analysts alike. As the playoff landscape takes shape, the final games promise excitement, tension, and potentially, a few unexpected twists.

0
NFL Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason

By Salman Khan

NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom

By Salman Khan

Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions

By Salman Khan

Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup

By Salman Khan

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Stuns Viewers with Unconventional Pancake Ea ...
@Food · 33 mins
ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Stuns Viewers with Unconventional Pancake Ea ...
heart comment 0
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter

By Salman Khan

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants’ Defense

By Salman Khan

Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

By Ebenezer Mensah

ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
Aaron Rodgers Fires Controversial Claims on The Pat McAfee Show

By Salman Khan

Aaron Rodgers Fires Controversial Claims on The Pat McAfee Show
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
15 seconds
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
36 seconds
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
42 seconds
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
The Critical Role of Blood Types in Transfusions and the Advancements in Diagnostics
2 mins
The Critical Role of Blood Types in Transfusions and the Advancements in Diagnostics
A New Era in College Football: Building Success on Inherited Talent and Culture
2 mins
A New Era in College Football: Building Success on Inherited Talent and Culture
C.J. Stroud's Stellar Performance Brings Houston Texans Closer to the Playoffs
3 mins
C.J. Stroud's Stellar Performance Brings Houston Texans Closer to the Playoffs
Francis Rooney to Host Fundraiser for Naples Mayoral Candidate Gary Price
3 mins
Francis Rooney to Host Fundraiser for Naples Mayoral Candidate Gary Price
French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?
4 mins
French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?
7mesh Revolutionizes Cycling with Stash System Jackets
4 mins
7mesh Revolutionizes Cycling with Stash System Jackets
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
18 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app