en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich

The National Football League (NFL) has officially revealed its designated teams for the international games set to be played in London and Munich during the 2024 season. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have been selected to play in London, while the Carolina Panthers have been chosen to play in Munich, Germany. In addition to these games, the NFL is also considering playing a regular season game in São Paulo, Brazil for the first time.

International Expansion of NFL

These international games are part of the NFL’s ongoing effort to expand its global presence and bring the game to more fans worldwide. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars are all part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, a strategic initiative that seeks to cultivate and strengthen the league’s international fan base. The Carolina Panthers’ game in Munich is aimed at strengthening their connections with the German community.

Future Plans

The NFL has confirmed that future international games will be played in Brazil and Mexico, as part of its expansion strategy. The league is also planning to increase the number of international games per season, starting in 2025. This move is seen as a testament to the growing popularity of American football outside the United States.

Implications for Teams and Fans

The implications of these international games are significant for both the teams and their fans. They provide a unique opportunity for the teams to engage with a global audience, while also offering fans the chance to see their favorite teams in action on an international stage. The NFL’s international expansion strategy is expected to have a positive impact on the league’s overall growth and popularity in the coming years.

0
Agriculture Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
6 mins ago
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
In a move to broaden its international presence, the National Football League (NFL) has asserted that the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be hosting regular-season games in London in 2024. Accompanying them on the global stage, the Carolina Panthers are slated to play a game in Munich, Germany. This decision is
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
UMaine Extension to host 'Backyard Maple Sugaring' Workshop
2 hours ago
UMaine Extension to host 'Backyard Maple Sugaring' Workshop
UK Farm Safety Foundation Gets Grant for Farmer Mental Health
2 hours ago
UK Farm Safety Foundation Gets Grant for Farmer Mental Health
Philadelphia Native Joins Birthright Israel Onward Volunteers in Supporting Israeli Farms Amid Conflict
9 mins ago
Philadelphia Native Joins Birthright Israel Onward Volunteers in Supporting Israeli Farms Amid Conflict
Zambia's Palabana Dairy Cooperative Society: Resilience and Strategic Support Yield Financial Growth
2 hours ago
Zambia's Palabana Dairy Cooperative Society: Resilience and Strategic Support Yield Financial Growth
Uganda at a Crossroads: Student Triumph, Political Discourse, and a Young Champion
2 hours ago
Uganda at a Crossroads: Student Triumph, Political Discourse, and a Young Champion
Latest Headlines
World News
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
3 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
4 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
4 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
5 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
5 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
6 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
6 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
7 mins
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app