NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany

In a move to broaden its international presence, the National Football League (NFL) has asserted that the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be hosting regular-season games in London in 2024. Accompanying them on the global stage, the Carolina Panthers are slated to play a game in Munich, Germany. This decision is part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, an initiative that aims to extend the reach of American football to a wider global audience.

International Expansion of NFL

The NFL’s international games for the year 2024 are not merely restricted to London and Munich. In a first, the League will host a regular-season game in São Paulo, Brazil. This move is a testament to the NFL’s commitment to broaden its horizons beyond the North American continent and build a more global fanbase. Further, once renovations are complete, international games will also return to Mexico City. The exact opponents, dates, and kickoff times for these international games will be announced at a later date.

Teams’ Take on the Global Games

Team owners and executives have voiced their excitement and honor at the prospect of playing internationally. The Vikings’ owner, in particular, has expressed a strong belief in the power of such games to connect with international fans. These games are not just about expanding the NFL’s global reach but are also about building a deeper connection and understanding between the teams and their international fans.

Implications for the Teams

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2024 season will mark their return to the Wembley Stadium for their 12th game in the capital. The Bears, Vikings, and Jaguars have been granted international marketing rights in the U.K., while the Panthers will enjoy similar privileges in Germany. The international games also come with some scheduling implications, which the NFL and the teams involved will need to navigate.