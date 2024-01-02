NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players’ ADPs

The ebb and flow of the National Fantasy Baseball Championship (NFBC) draft season reveals a fascinating tableau of shifting player valuations. The Average Draft Position (ADP) of players morphs as a reflection of numerous factors including past and current performance, age, recent team changes, and the potential for securing starting positions.

Young Blood and Veteran Prowess

Josh Jung, an emerging talent who delivered a remarkable rookie season, saw a dip in his ADP. The drop is more indicative of fellow players’ rising fortunes than a commentary on Jung’s performance. Nolan Arenado, a seasoned player renowned for his consistent performance, also experienced a slight decline in his ADP. This is likely a nod to his advancing years, an aspect that often plays a role in fantasy baseball strategies.

Rising Stars and Shifting Teams

Jeimer Candelario’s ADP witnessed a significant upswing following his signing with the Cincinnati Reds. The move places him in a favorable ballpark and assures him regular playing time, factors that could bolster his hitting prowess. Luis Rengifo and Eugenio Suarez also enjoyed an increase in their ADPs. Suarez’s move to the Arizona Diamondbacks, while deemed neutral, could prove beneficial for those seeking power hitters in the later stages of drafts.

Future Prospects and Potential Pitfalls

Junior Caminero’s ADP took a hit amidst concerns of him starting the season in the minor leagues. However, his solid capabilities hint at the possibility of making the Rays’ roster. Colt Keith’s ADP was similarly affected by the prospects of him starting in the minors. Yet, his commendable performance across AA and AAA leagues suggests an early promotion might be on the cards. Tyler Black’s ADP is surging, fueled by the prospect of him reaching the major leagues early and contributing a significant number of stolen bases.

On the Decline

Curtis Mead’s ADP slipped due to concerns that he may not make the opening roster owing to defensive issues and the composition of the team. Oswald Peraza also saw his ADP dwindle amidst concerns about his playing time, although the frequent injuries plaguing the Yankees’ lineup could offer him a much-needed opening.