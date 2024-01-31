NEXUS Huntsville Softball League Opens Registration, Joins NAGAAA as 50th City

In a significant stride toward inclusivity in sports, the NEXUS Huntsville Softball League has announced that registrations for the upcoming season will commence on February 1. The league, a beacon of acceptance and camaraderie, is Huntsville's inaugural LGBTQIA sports league. It promises to provide an environment of positive competition and enjoyment for sports enthusiasts within the LGBTQIA community.

A Landmark Addition

The NEXUS Huntsville Softball League holds the distinction of being the 50th member city to join the esteemed North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA). This addition bolsters the Alliance's continuous efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity in sports across the continent.

Non-Profit and Inclusive

As a non-profit entity, NEXUS's primary objective is not merely about organizing sports events. Its mission is rooted in fostering a welcoming and positive atmosphere for athletes who want to compete and enjoy sports, irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity. This inclusivity underscores the league's commitment to breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes in the sporting world.

What Lies Ahead

Alongside announcing the registration, NEXUS has also unveiled a calendar of events leading up to the season commencement. This initiative will help interested participants to stay informed and engage in the array of activities planned. The league's vision is not only to encourage participation but also to create a sense of community and belonging among its members.