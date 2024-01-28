Newport's Defeat Ends with Warm Gesture from United's Ten Hag

In an exhilarating display of grit and determination, Newport County overcame a 2-0 setback to level the score against Premier League stalwarts Manchester United, before ultimately succumbing to a 4-2 defeat. A performance that Newport's manager, Graham Coughlan, proudly deemed worthy of a battle against the football giants. The respect was mutual, a sentiment echoed by a special gesture from Manchester United's manager, Erik Ten Hag.

From Competition to Camaraderie

Interestingly, the camaraderie between the rival managers didn't end with the final whistle. Ten Hag, acknowledging Newport's spirited performance, presented Coughlan with a bottle of 2013 Antinori Tignanello wine, a vintage valued at £230. Chosen by none other than football legend Sir Alex Ferguson, the wine was a symbol of respect from the Premier League giants to their lower league opponents.

Budweiser over Tignanello

But the Dublin-born Coughlan, known for his preference for a cold Budweiser, humorously admitted he isn't one for wine. Ten Hag, taking the jest in stride, suggested that perhaps Coughlan's wife might enjoy the fine wine, even encouraging the Newport manager to give it a try.

A Word of Respect and Encouragement

Despite the jesting, Coughlan expressed his respect for Ten Hag and the challenges he faces at Manchester United. He urged the United gaffer to show strength and resilience in these testing times. The disappointment of not securing a draw and a replay at Old Trafford, which would have been a significant financial boon for Newport, was evident. However, Coughlan remained unabashedly proud of his team's performance and their fighting spirit on the pitch.