Cricket

Newlands Test: Cricket History’s Shortest Completed Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Newlands Test: Cricket History's Shortest Completed Match

In a stunning turn of events, the second Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands has set a record for the shortest completed match in cricket history, concluding in a mere two days, with a total of 642 balls bowled. This outcome surpassed the previous record of 656 balls, set during a South Africa/Australia Test in Melbourne in 1931/32, adding another incredible chapter to the 147-year history of Test cricket.

Unpredictable Pitch and Unprecedented Outcome

The match was marked by an unpredictable pitch that saw Proteas opener Dean Elgar face a challenging delivery that unexpectedly reared off the surface. The game saw a remarkable 23 wickets fall on the first day, tying with the number that fell during a Test match between South Africa and Australia in November 2011. Despite the unexpected speed of the match’s conclusion, Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Pholetsi Moseki has assured that Newlands head groundsman Braam Mong will not face any repercussions for the pitch’s condition.

India’s Historic Victory

India emerged victorious, marking their first win at Newlands, Capetown. The match saw stellar performances by Mo. Siraj, who was awarded the Man of the Match, and Jasprit Bumrah, who was crowned Player of the Series. Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed satisfaction with the pitch’s behavior and urged critics of Indian pitches to ‘shut up.’

Implications and Recommendations

Despite the subpar batting performance by India in the series, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged the team to organize practice matches when touring SENA nations to enhance their overseas performance. The emphasis on preparation and the need for the team to get into a rhythm against the opposition, even if considered second-rate, were key points in Gavaskar’s recommendations. He also suggested maximizing warm-up matches before the actual Test series to give reserve players a chance to showcase their skills and regain form.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

