en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban

Bruno Guimaraes: On Thin Ice

Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, is skating on thin ice with regards to his Premier League future. The pivotal player finds himself teetering on the edge of a second league ban after accumulating his ninth yellow card of the season during Newcastle’s recent 3-2 defeat to Manchester City. Guimaraes was cautioned for a challenge on Mateo Kovacic in the 21st minute of the game at St James’ Park. This accumulation cements him as the most booked player in the Premier League so far this season.

The Implications of Another Yellow

What looms ahead for Guimaraes – and indeed for Newcastle United – is a precarious situation. Should the Brazilian midfielder receive one more yellow card in the next 11 league matches, he will automatically incur a two-match ban. This potential absence presents a significant challenge for Newcastle United, as their track record without him is far from promising. The club has failed to secure a victory in any of the seven matches Guimaraes has missed over the past two years.

The Price of Absence

Guimaraes’ potential suspension could prove costly for Eddie Howe’s side as they continue their journey through the season. Despite the looming threat of a ban, Guimaraes’ recent performance against Manchester City underscored his value to the team. He assisted the goal scored by Isak and made a crucial block that prevented Man City from adding to their tally. With such pivotal contributions, Newcastle United is undoubtedly hoping that Guimaraes can tread carefully in the coming matches and avoid the suspension that could put a damper on their season.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
In a bid to promote its indigenous cultural assets and attract international visitors, the Thai government has proposed the introduction of a special visa for enthusiasts of local cultural activities, including Muay Thai, Thai dancing, Thai music, and Thai cooking. The announcement was made by Pimol Srivikorn, adviser to the Thai prime minister and chairman
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 mins ago
Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Aaj Tak's 'Sabse Tez' Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities
6 mins ago
Aaj Tak's 'Sabse Tez' Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
2 mins ago
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
2 mins ago
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
2 mins ago
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
Latest Headlines
World News
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
1 min
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
2 mins
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
2 mins
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
2 mins
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests
3 mins
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests
Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
3 mins
Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 mins
Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
3 mins
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Luciana Berger Appointed to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
3 mins
Luciana Berger Appointed to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
56 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app