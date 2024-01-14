Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban

Bruno Guimaraes: On Thin Ice

Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, is skating on thin ice with regards to his Premier League future. The pivotal player finds himself teetering on the edge of a second league ban after accumulating his ninth yellow card of the season during Newcastle’s recent 3-2 defeat to Manchester City. Guimaraes was cautioned for a challenge on Mateo Kovacic in the 21st minute of the game at St James’ Park. This accumulation cements him as the most booked player in the Premier League so far this season.

The Implications of Another Yellow

What looms ahead for Guimaraes – and indeed for Newcastle United – is a precarious situation. Should the Brazilian midfielder receive one more yellow card in the next 11 league matches, he will automatically incur a two-match ban. This potential absence presents a significant challenge for Newcastle United, as their track record without him is far from promising. The club has failed to secure a victory in any of the seven matches Guimaraes has missed over the past two years.

The Price of Absence

Guimaraes’ potential suspension could prove costly for Eddie Howe’s side as they continue their journey through the season. Despite the looming threat of a ban, Guimaraes’ recent performance against Manchester City underscored his value to the team. He assisted the goal scored by Isak and made a crucial block that prevented Man City from adding to their tally. With such pivotal contributions, Newcastle United is undoubtedly hoping that Guimaraes can tread carefully in the coming matches and avoid the suspension that could put a damper on their season.