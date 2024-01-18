Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson on Balancing Rest and Readiness

Callum Wilson, the eminent striker of Newcastle United, has recently expressed his team’s approval of the winter break provided by the club. During an interview on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson highlighted the significance of taking time off for the players’ mental and physical well-being.

Time Off to Recharge

Wilson emphasized the necessity for the players to take a break from the rigorous training schedule and even from each other, to recuperate and regain their energy. A break from the usual routine, he believes, is vital for the team after enduring six defeats in their last seven Premier League matches.

Balancing Rest and Fitness

Despite the break, the Newcastle United striker made it clear that the players are aware of the importance of maintaining their fitness levels. Knowing that they cannot entirely disconnect from their routines, Wilson revealed that the players would continue to keep up with their fitness regimen, understanding the need to be in optimal condition for their upcoming matches.

Readying for Challenging Matches Ahead

With a slew of challenging games on the horizon, Wilson stressed the significance of adequate preparation. The striker, who is due to return to the team for the away trip to Aston Villa following a calf injury, is eager to get back into the thick of the action. Despite not having scored since October in the Premier League, Wilson remains undeterred, standing just four goals shy of a half century for Newcastle.