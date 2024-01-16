Newcastle United's Brazilians Eye Lucas Paqueta as Dream Signing

Newcastle United's Brazilian players, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, have publicly voiced their desire for Lucas Paqueta to join their ranks, as revealed in a recent interview with That’s Football. Their dream signing, Paqueta, currently shines at West Ham United, following a £51million transfer from Lyon.

Paqueta: The Preferred Pick

Guimaraes and Joelinton singled out Paqueta as their preferred teammate at Newcastle. Their admiration stems from past on-field collaborations and recognitions of Paqueta's exceptional talent. Guimaraes played alongside Paqueta at Lyon, while Joelinton acknowledged his prowess. Joelinton also expressed interest in playing with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, but Paqueta remains the primary focus.

Unrealized Transfer Hopes

Rumors swirled about Newcastle readying to break their transfer record to secure Paqueta, but his move to West Ham materialized instead, despite interest from Newcastle and Manchester City. West Ham's manager, David Moyes, lauds Paqueta's remarkable skills, attributing much of their success, including their Europa Conference League victories, to his contributions.

Overcoming an Injury Setback

Recent news reveals that Paqueta has sustained a calf injury, sidelining him for up to two months. This setback poses a challenge to West Ham as they navigate the season without one of their pivotal players. It remains to be seen how this injury will affect Paqueta's career trajectory and any potential future transfers.