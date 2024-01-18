Newcastle United Women Bolsters Goalkeeping Squad with Lilie Woods

In a significant development, Newcastle United Women have secured the services of Northern Ireland's keeper, Lilie Woods. The 20-year-old, who recently had her inaugural international stint in a friendly against the Czech Republic, is now set to bolster Newcastle's goalkeeping arsenal.

Woods' Journey to Newcastle United

Woods' football trajectory has seen her rise from the academy at Mid Ulster to the Northern Ireland first-team squad. Her performance at Mid Ulster was instrumental in the team's elevation to the Women's Premiership in 2022. This led to her gaining her first cap for Northern Ireland in a friendly win over the Czech Republic in July. Now, she is ready to bring her goalkeeping prowess to Newcastle United Women's team.

Woods' Role in Newcastle United Women's Team

With her addition to the team, Woods will provide healthy competition among the ranks of goalkeepers Grace Donnelly, Hannah Reid, and Elen Valentine. As Woods gears up to don her new colors, she will be eligible for selection when Newcastle United hosts Nottingham Forest Women at Kingston Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United's Current Standing

Newcastle United Women are currently leading the FA Women's National League North, which symbolizes the northern part of the third tier in England's women's football league system. Woods' arrival comes at an opportune moment when the team is demonstrating excellent form in their league. She expressed her enthusiasm about joining the team, vowing to contribute to their ongoing success and to maintain their winning streak.