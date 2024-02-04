Newcastle United Fans Most Likely to Go Bare-Chested at Winter Games, Reveals Poll

In a recent survey conducted by betting site freebets.com, an unusual trend has been observed among English Premier League football fans. The survey, involving 2,000 ardent enthusiasts of the Premier League, unveils that fans of Newcastle United are the most likely to discard their shirts and brave the winter cold bare-chested during games. A notable 7% acknowledged participating in this practice.

The Stripping Phenomenon

This phenomenon of fans stripping to the waist, despite the chill of winter, is gaining momentum across the league. About 4% of all fans admit they have stripped off their shirts in a display of passion for their team. Interestingly, a further 9% confessed to considering the act but ultimately abstaining to avoid the potential embarrassment of being seen shirtless by family and friends on television.

The Reserved Arsenal Fans

On the other side of the spectrum are the Arsenal fans, who appear to be the most reserved. Less than 1% reported that they have ever removed their tops at a game, making them the least likely to engage in such exuberant conduct.

Growing Trend Intrigues Betting Site Spokesperson

Tim Agnew, a spokesperson for the betting site, expressed intrigue over this growing trend. The willingness of fans to disrobe and withstand the freezing winter conditions during the football season to express their support for their team is a testament to the passionate following the sport commands.

While Newcastle United fans lead the pack in this trend, supporters of other teams like Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Burnley also have a significant percentage of fans who admit to going shirtless at games, demonstrating the widespread nature of this peculiar supporter behavior.