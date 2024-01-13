en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton

In a significant turn of events in the football arena, Miley has been chosen as the replacement for Joelinton in the starting lineup, following the latter’s unfortunate thigh injury. The Brazilian player, who’s been a key element in Newcastle United’s midfield, sustained the injury during the recent FA Cup third-round triumph against Sunderland. This injury is expected to keep him off the field for a minimum of six weeks.

Miley Steps Up, Joelinton Steps Down

Joelinton’s injury is a major setback for the team as he has made significant contributions in this season with three goals and four assists in 23 appearances. However, Miley, the new recruit, is all set to fill the void. This marks the only alteration from the team that commenced the match at the Stadium of Light. Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn continue to hold their positions as full-backs, while Tino Livramento is conspicuously absent from the matchday squad, reportedly due to illness.

The Lineup and Formation

As Callum Wilson remains sidelined, Alexander Isak spearheads Newcastle’s attack. Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon supplement as wide attackers. The team is set to play in a 4-3-3 formation with the following lineup: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Guardiola’s Strategy

On the other side of the field, Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has strategized to start Kevin de Bruyne on the bench while reintroducing Jeremy Doku to the starting lineup. The impact of these changes will be keenly observed in the upcoming matches.

Despite the injury blow, Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe stated that the club is unlikely to make any significant moves in the January transfer window. As the teams gear up for the upcoming matches, the new dynamics and strategies are eagerly awaited by football enthusiasts worldwide.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
5 mins ago
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Emerging from a surprising dismissal by the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel, renowned for his leadership and defensive prowess, finds himself as a potential candidate for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching position, among other NFL franchises. Mike Vrabel: A Leader with a Proven Track Record Despite his recent exit from the Titans, Vrabel’s name still echoes
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match
15 mins ago
Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
16 mins ago
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
11 mins ago
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
11 mins ago
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
Jack Bridge's Penalty Decides Tense Encounter at Silverlake Stadium
13 mins ago
Jack Bridge's Penalty Decides Tense Encounter at Silverlake Stadium
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
5 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
5 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
5 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
5 mins
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
5 mins
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
5 mins
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
5 mins
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
5 mins
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
6 mins
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
15 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app