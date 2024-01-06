en English
Sports

Newcastle Fans Rise Early for Northeast Derby Amid Police-Enforced Travel Plans

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Newcastle Fans Rise Early for Northeast Derby Amid Police-Enforced Travel Plans

As dawn broke over St James’ Park on Saturday, thousands of Newcastle United fans faced an early morning queue, a precursor to the highly anticipated Northeast Derby against Sunderland. In an effort to prevent potential altercations between rival fans, Northumbria Police mandated official club travel plans that required Newcastle supporters to gather at St James’ Park to be transported by bus to the Stadium of Light, a measure that sparked surprise and criticism.

Fans Face Early Morning Queue

With the derby set to kick-off at 12:45 pm, Newcastle fans found themselves lining up at St James’ Park four hours ahead of the match. The enforced travel plans led to a spectacle of extensive queues, which quickly went viral on social media. The 6,000 traveling fans, each waiting for their turn to board one of the 120 arranged buses, were greeted by the club with free scarves, water, and cereal bars to lighten the burden of the early morning ordeal.

Police-Enforced Travel Plans Draw Criticism

Despite the familiar nature of the ‘Bubble’ match restrictions, the travel mandate stunned many and drew sharp criticism. Fans expressed their frustration, questioning the practicality of the enforced travel plans and voicing their feeling of being treated akin to criminals. The ‘Bubble’ restrictions, designed to limit how away fans travel to the match, have been a point of contention between the two clubs, with tensions escalating over signage and the redesign of the Black Cats Bar.

Renewed Rivalry Amid Local Restrictions

As the first Northeast Derby in eight years, the encounter brought to light the intensity of the rivalry between Newcastle United and Sunderland. The previous Northeast Derby ended in a draw, while Sunderland last claimed victory in October 2015 with a 3-0 win. The impact of local restrictions on matchday experiences was evident as fans navigated the early morning queues and travel mandates, their passion for football undeterred, a testament to the enduring spirit of the beautiful game.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

