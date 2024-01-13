en English
Football

Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
The Premier League is bracing for a riveting showdown as Newcastle United prepares to host the formidable Manchester City at St James’ Park. With Newcastle’s inconsistent performance this season, they enter the pitch as underdogs, bearing odds of 4/1 to clinch their tenth league victory. On the contrary, Manchester City, fresh off their wins over Everton and Sheffield United, are the favorites, with betting odds leaning towards them at 4/6. The prospect of a draw has been priced at 3/1.

Boosted Betting Odds and Featured RequestABet

Adding more excitement to the upcoming match, betting odds have been boosted for certain outcomes. A case in point is the 10/1 odds on Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scoring a header. For those who enjoy a more intricate bet, Sky Bet has crafted a ‘Featured RequestABet’ for the match. This proposition includes Phil Foden winning more than two fouls and either scoring or assisting, combined with Bruno Guimaraes receiving a card, a scenario priced at odds of 10/1. Foden’s recent performances have seen him winning fouls and getting involved in goal formations, while Guimaraes is known for his tendency to commit fouls.

Price Boosts and Intriguing Eventualities

Betting enthusiasts can also take advantage of several ‘Price Boosts’ that offer enhanced odds on specific outcomes. These include Martin Dubravka making four or more saves, the match witnessing 14 or more shots on target, Guimaraes committing three or more fouls, and goals from both Alexander Isak and Julian Alvarez. The odds, as always, are subject to change and are presented as they were at the time of publication.

Lineups and Expectations

As for the teams, Manchester City will be buoyed by the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku. Newcastle, on the other hand, will have to contend with the loss of Brazilian star Joelinton due to injury, with teenager Lewis Miley expected to step in. Despite their recent struggles, Newcastle has shown resilience when playing at home, presenting a challenge even for the high-flying City. The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with live streaming available on the Discovery+ app.

Football
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

