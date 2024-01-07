en English
New Zealand

New Zealand’s Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
New Zealand’s Jack Loutit Displays Potential Despite ASB Classic Defeat

In the midst of the thrilling second round of qualifying at the men’s ASB Classic, 19-year-old New Zealand tennis player, Jack Loutit, encountered a challenging adversary. Fresh off his first-round victory over Australia’s Blake Mott, Loutit faced off against the formidable American player, Alex Michelsen.

Michelsen’s Dominance

Michelsen, who recently competed in the Next Gen ATP Finals in Saudi Arabia and is globally ranked 94th, is hailed as one of the most promising young talents in tennis. His prowess was on full display against Loutit, as he claimed victory with scores of 6-3 6-3. Despite the seemingly one-sided scoreline, the match was anything but.

Loutit’s Struggle and Potential

Loutit, while unable to secure a win, demonstrated his potential and capacity to compete at a high level. He held break points against Michelsen’s serve—a testament to his tenacity and skill. Recognizing the need for improvement in areas such as his serve and physical strength, the Kiwi player remains optimistic about his future in the sport.

Embracing the College Path

Currently a student at Kentucky University, Loutit has committed to seeing out his college tennis season and focusing on academics. He maintains an open mind about turning professional if his ranking improves substantially. This approach is endorsed by Tennis NZ’s national performance coach Chris Bint, who advocates the college path for Kiwi players. As Loutit steps into the upcoming duel match season, he carries with him the lessons learnt from his encounter with Michelsen and the hope for a bright future in tennis.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

