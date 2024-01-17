New Zealand Open Partners with Scapegrace Craft Distillery for 103rd Edition

The New Zealand Open, a revered golf tournament, has unveiled a partnership with Scapegrace Craft Distillery, a distinguished New Zealand distillery, for its 103rd edition. The tournament is slated to occur between February 29 and March 3, 2023. Known for its premium spirits, Scapegrace is laying the foundation for New Zealand's largest distillery in Central Otago, expected to open its doors in March 2024.

Scapegrace's Impressive Strides

With a luxurious portfolio that includes Gin, Vodka, Single Malt, and RTDs, Scapegrace has made a name for itself in the craft distillery scene. Its products have garnered international recognition, with its gin being hailed as the World's Best London Dry Gin in 2018. The distillery's single malt whiskies have also clinched awards at global competitions, further solidifying its standing in the liquor industry.

Unison in Excellence

Michael Goldstein, the New Zealand Open Partnership Manager, voiced his excitement about the collaboration. He pointed to Scapegrace's strong provenance story and its commitment to the Otago region as key factors that make this partnership a winning combination. Scapegrace's Co-founder, Mark Neal, reciprocated the sentiment, underlining the synergy between the brands' unwavering dedication to excellence.

The New Zealand Open: A Prestigious Stage

Founded in 1907, the New Zealand Open has a rich and storied history. The tournament is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules, and it includes a Pro-Am Format with professional and amateur players. The championship, a spectacle in the world of golf, will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 6.