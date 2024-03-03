New Zealand Jetsprint Championship Finale Thrills at Shelter View, Whanganui

The final showdown of the New Zealand Jetsprint Championship at the Shelter View track near Whanganui was a spectacle of speed and skill, drawing a fervent crowd despite the drizzly start to the day. The event, held over the weekend, saw racers across several classes vying for crucial points in the season's last round. With a clear afternoon, the competition heated up, showcasing some of the finest jetsprint talents in the world.

Superboat Showdown

The highlight of the day was the fierce competition in the Building King Superboats class, where the combination of high-caliber boats and drivers was evident. Julia Murray, president of the New Zealand Jetsprint Association, praised the quality on display, asserting these competitors as among the global best. The day belonged to PSP Racing's Sam Newdick and Shama Putaranui, who clinched the win with the fastest time of the day. The duo's performance was unmatched, leaving Robert White and Lisa Glubb to settle for second, while local favorites Rob and Ange Coley secured a commendable third place.

Group A and MTW Classes Deliver Thrills

In the Sprintec Boats Group A, the local team of Ross Travers and navigator Amanda Kittow triumphed, marking a significant victory for the Whanganui duo. They were followed closely by Matt Hareb and Hayden George, with Bryce and Kylie Baron completing the podium in third. This event was particularly redemptive for the Barons, who had previously experienced a dramatic finish in Whanganui, ending their race upside-down in the water. The MTW LS Class boasted an international flavor, with 19-year-old American River Rogers dominating the field and securing the win without a fault. The battle for the runner-up positions was intense, with the Skitzo Team of Paddy and Jay Haden taking second place, and David and Jackson Hopkins finishing third.

Unstoppable Performances in MTW Group B

The MTW Group B class saw Kris Rasmussen and Holly Sutherland continue their unbeaten streak, making it five wins out of five for the season. Their flawless performance set a high standard, with Richard Currie and the team of Sam Gray and Mike Allen following in second and third places, respectively. This class once again highlighted the depth of talent and competition in the New Zealand jetsprint community, promising an exciting future for the sport.

The New Zealand Jetsprint Championship's final round at Shelter View was more than just a race; it was a celebration of speed, precision, and camaraderie among the best in the sport. As competitors and fans alike reflect on the season's successes and setbacks, the anticipation for next year's championship begins to build. With the bar set high, the jetsprint community looks forward to another thrilling season of high-speed action on the water.